Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,737,000 after purchasing an additional 492,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

