Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.7% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 774.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $111.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

