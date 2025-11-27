NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of NOV worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 585.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after buying an additional 3,526,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $33,742,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,589,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE NOV opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

