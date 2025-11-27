Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $159.11 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial accounts for approximately 32.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of Raymond James Financial worth $159,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Profile



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

