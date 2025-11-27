T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,376 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.