Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.75.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $497.11 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

