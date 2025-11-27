Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,691,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $428.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.30. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

