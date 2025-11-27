Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $622.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

