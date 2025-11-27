Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Position Increased by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 221,426 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

