Morpho (MORPHO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.59 Million

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpho has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Morpho has a total market capitalization of $170.66 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpho alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,328.41 or 0.99935991 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpho

Morpho launched on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 360,292,388.12978731 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.51264799 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $20,006,597.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpho using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpho and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.