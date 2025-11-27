PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.250 EPS.
PagerDuty stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 64.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
