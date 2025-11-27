Maia Wealth LLC Has $972,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 14.0%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

