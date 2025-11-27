Achain Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 54.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

