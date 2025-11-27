Critical Review: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) vs. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 12.94% 14.67% 0.76% HSBC 12.85% 12.78% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 3 4 0 2.57 HSBC 0 6 4 2 2.67

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. HSBC has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than HSBC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HSBC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $28.06 billion 2.83 $5.23 billion $5.92 14.47 HSBC $70.05 billion 3.46 $23.98 billion $4.75 14.87

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HSBC beats Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Corporate and Other segments. It offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; and small business financing and overdraft protection services. The company also provides investment and insurance services; credit cards; and ATMs, as well as mobile, online, and global money and wire transfer services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

