J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,405 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $14,520,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $294.44 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

