Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 330,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.