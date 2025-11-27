Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.05 and last traded at GBX 28.58. Approximately 12,545,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 2,568,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

