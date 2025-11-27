Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 47,617 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $120,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

