Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 94,262 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,262 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Graco worth $98,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 572.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372,543 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $26,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,587,000 after acquiring an additional 248,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 225.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 154,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

GGG opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

