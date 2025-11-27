StandX DUSD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170.83 Million (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StandX DUSD has a total market capitalization of $170.83 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StandX DUSD

StandX DUSD launched on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 170,935,699 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 176,532,277.90036. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.9989888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $11,662,924.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

