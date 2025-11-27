Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $246,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

