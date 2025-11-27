Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 415 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Transdigm Group worth $104,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $47,639,028. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,353.09 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,398.65. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.