Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,462,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.70% of Hinge Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

NYSE HNGE opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hinge Health news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,620. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 44,589 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,116,639.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 479,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,808.66. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 791,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,273.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

