Moore Clark Sells 58,333 Shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $26,833.18. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,522,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,120.46. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PED opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.21. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PED shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PEDEVCO to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised PEDEVCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PEDEVCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

