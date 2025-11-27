Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,992,000 after purchasing an additional 204,457 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $234.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.