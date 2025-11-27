Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.85% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $37,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,180.56. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $1,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,272,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,210,910.87. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,620 shares of company stock worth $2,160,704. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

