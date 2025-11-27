Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of EastGroup Properties worth $27,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,456,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 567,678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 176.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,867,000 after purchasing an additional 314,738 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 705,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after buying an additional 222,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $188.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

