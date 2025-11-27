Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,200 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $24,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 203,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,498.73. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 100 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,460 shares of SiBone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $60,307.80.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,601 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $47,676.33.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,311 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $47,016.20.

SiBone Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $845.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SiBone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of SiBone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiBone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,444,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiBone by 82.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

