Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,069,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Mills by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 681,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

