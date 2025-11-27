Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.59% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $29,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,093,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 216,114 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 1,225,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 829,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 141,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The firm had revenue of $790.61 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

