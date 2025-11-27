Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 215,691 Shares of Avista Corporation $AVA

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,691 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Avista worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Avista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avista by 129,436.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Avista in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avista to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox purchased 3,671 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $130,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,108.95. The trade was a 58.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.40%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

