GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.

GlobalData Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £848.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.10.

In other news, insider Peter Harkness sold 9,506 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £14,259. Also, insider Graham Lilley bought 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. Insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

