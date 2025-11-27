Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 994.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 183.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $746.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $757.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.24. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

