Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 254,700 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $86,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Newmont by 123.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.