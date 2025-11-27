Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.40 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $84,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2,525.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

