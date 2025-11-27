CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 152,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 156,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 17.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

