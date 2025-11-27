Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
