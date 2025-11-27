iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.