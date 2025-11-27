Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,779 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,779 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Flowserve by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 585.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. UBS Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,295.89. This represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,640.56. The trade was a 47.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.