Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.