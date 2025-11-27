JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.77. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $260.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

