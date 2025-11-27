Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 300,996.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,383 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,508,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $71,804.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,821,062.40. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332 in the last ninety days. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

