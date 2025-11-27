Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,741,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

