Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 766.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

