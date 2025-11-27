Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 329,306 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,953,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

