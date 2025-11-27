Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,672 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in B2Gold by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after buying an additional 1,089,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,730,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,397,000 after buying an additional 3,206,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in B2Gold by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,849,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $4.47 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

