Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,921.6% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:BTI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

