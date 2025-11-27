Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $595,839,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE TGT opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

