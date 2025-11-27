Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $308.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.