Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,326,000 after acquiring an additional 654,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 687,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 382.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

FITB opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.